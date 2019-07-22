Thieves steal £117,000 of juicers after cutting way into York warehouse

Have your say

Thieves have stolen more than £117,000 worth of fruit juicer machines after cutting their way into an industrial unit near York.

The theft happened on Harrier Court, Elvington between 5pm on Thursday July 18, and 8.45am on Friday, July 19.

Thieves removed the cladding to the industrial unit, making a hole in the wall to gain entry to the warehouse.

After going inside, they stole a large number of juicers.

Police are asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the theft.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious activity around Elvington airfield industrial estate around the time of the burglary.

They are also appealing for information about anyone with a large number of juicers who may have been trying to sell them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.