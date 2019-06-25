Thieves steal lorry and £100,000 of equipment and red diesel from Yorkshire layby

Thieves have stolen a lorry and £100,000 worth of equipment and red diesel from a layby in Yorkshire.

It happened between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23 at a compound in a layby at Dalton on Tees, just off the A167 Darlington to Northallerton road.

Suspects cut the lock and chain to gain entry into the compound.

They then stole a white King 28-tonne 3-axle low loader and its contents before fleeing the scene.

Police said it could have possibly happened in daylight hours,

The stolen items on the low loader include a 50-tonne cement silo, an orange JCB GS2000 generator and a large white fuel tank containing red diesel.

It has a total value of about £100,000.

As the low loader would have been driven away, police want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage recorded in the area between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

PC Rob Davies, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Dalton on Tees area around the time of the theft, or knows where the stolen equipment might be, to get in touch.”

Following the theft, police are also urging people working at building and roadworks sites in North Yorkshire, particularly those in isolated areas, to check their security arrangements and be extra vigilant.

PC Davies added: “By their nature, building sites and compounds in rural areas are vulnerable and attractive targets for criminals.

“That means it’s really important to take extra security measures. Wherever possible, keep vehicles, plant and power tools in a secure and well-lit area, preferably a garage or outbuilding. Consider CCTV, fuel cap alarms, cages and other security measures.

“Even simple techniques like ‘defensive parking’ – parking vehicles against solid objects on the fuel tank side to prevent access – can have a strong deterrent effect.

“Also, get your property security-marked. Permanent marking, like a ‘dot peen’ mark, will deter thieves, as it makes the equipment far harder to sell on. It will also be much easier for us to return it to its rightful owner if it is lost or stolen, and could provide vital evidence to secure a prosecution.

“The equipment on building sites can be worth many thousands of pounds, which is why it’s so important to keep it safe. We want the message to go out to would-be thieves that targeting sites in rural areas of North Yorkshire is simply not worth the risk.”

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190113472.

