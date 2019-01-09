Thieves target a business in Selby and steal campervan, tools and cash

A campervan, tools and money were taken during a burglary in North Yorkshire.

A business premises was targeted between 4.50pm on Monday and 7.50am on Tuesday of this week on Haddlesey Road in Selby.

The stolen vehicle is a white Vauxhall Vivaro campervan with the registration HG61 KBV and tools and money were also taken.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen the van is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC Longhorn. You can also email Thomas.Longhorn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

To provide information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 12190004213.