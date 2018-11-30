This is the police timeline of assaults on Syrian refugees at Almondbury Community School

Police have issued a timeline of events surrounding assaults on young Syrian refugees at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said it wanted to provide clarity to the community and media about the sequence of events due the "evolving nature" of the incidents.

It comes after a video of a 15-year-old boy being attacked at the school went viral and further footage emerged of an assault on his sister.

What is the full sequence of events according to West Yorkshire Police?

October 7 - A 15-year-old boy suffered a wrist injury during an incident in the playground the school. This was fully investigated by police at the time.

October 14, 16 and 17 - Three youths were interviewed and there was no further police action as the evidential test required to prosecute was not met and so the matter was referred to the school.

October 26 - The police received a report from the same male that he had been assaulted at school by a named 16-year-old male, the previous day. Included in the report was the video evidence which has recently circulated in the media.

November 6 - The suspect in this matter was interviewed by police. Upon completion of the investigation, it was reviewed by the Youth Offending Team - as all youth crime is - and following their recommendation, the suspect was reported for summons and is currently awaiting a court date.

November 28 - After visiting the victim’s family, police were made aware of a second video, in which a young female from the same family was assaulted at school. Police re-visited the family and have begun to investigate a public order offence.

What else did the police have to say?

In it statement, the force said: "From the start of the investigation on 26 October, there has been a multi-agency approach to this incident, including police, the local authority and the school visiting the family. This incident has been treated very seriously by all those involved and has been swiftly investigated.

"The victims and their family have been receiving ongoing support from police and other partner agencies including Kirklees Council, as part of the Syrian Refugee resettlement programme and this continues with additional support while they are victims of crime."

Warning against sharing the videos online

West Yorkshire Police also advised against sharing the video on websites or social media sites as it could prejudice future criminal proceedings.

The statement added: "We are also aware of rumours which are circulating on social media of the individuals involved in these incidents and there have been no reports made to West Yorkshire Police which substantiate these claims."

