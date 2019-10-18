This vile Yorkshire man has been jailed for spitting in TWO police officer's faces

A Yorkshire man has been jailed for spitting in the face of two police officers in what was described as a "vile act" by the courts.

Dean Gibb, 40, was caught by the two Humberside Police officers trying to break into Boots Chemist in Wesley Square, Goole, last Friday morning.

Gibb, of no fixed address, was apprehended by the officers and tried to make his escape by spitting in their faces.

He was arrested at the scene and later charged with one count of burglary and two counts of assault on an emergency service worker.

Appearing at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Gibb was jailed for a total of 30 weeks.

The magistrates noted that each of the attacks on "a public servant carrying out public duties was a vile act".

Chairman of the Humberside Police Federation Peter Musgrave welcomed the sentence imposed on Gibb.

He said: "This sentence is positive for us considering where we have come from over the last year or so in regards to sentencing.

"The new legislation has now come in and hopefully magistrates and judges at crown courts are setting the sentences accordingly, this can only be seen as a positive.

Mr Musgrave said he hopes the swift action of officers and the lengthy prison sentence will act as a deterrent.

Concerns have been raised that the Protect the Protectors' Bill, designed to protect emergency service workers from being assaulted at work, is not having the desired effect.

Brian Booth, chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, said the law, which was given Royal Assent in September 2018, said assaults on officers continued to rise and called for tougher sentences from the courts.

He said previously: “Let’s stop talking about a maximum 12 month sentence for those who attack our officers and let’s start talking about a minimum sentence, in Australia I believe that is six months.

“Our officers are going to work to serve the public and people are treating them like punchbags.”

Halifax MP Holly Lynch was responsible for successfully bringing out the new legislation designed to protect emergency service workers after two years of campaigning.

Her campaign was born out of her experience whilst shadowing West Yorkshire Police in Halifax, where a routine vehicle stop quickly escalated and the officer she was with found himself surrounded by an angry group.

The MP found herself having to call 999 for back up from the police vehicle.