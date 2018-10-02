This Yorkshire paedophile groomed three children, hid camera in bedroom and had sex with 14-year-old

A paedophile from Yorkshire groomed three children, hid a camera in a child's bedroom and took a 14-year-old girl's virginity.

David Cunningham was jailed for 10 and a half years after he sexually abused and groomed three young girls.

He was also told he must go on the sex offender register for life after being found guilty of 14 offences committed against vulnerable youngsters.

One of the offences included a charge of voyeurism.

Jurors heard Cunningham hid a camera in the bedroom of one of his victims when she was aged 14.

Offences were committed against one victim when she was 10 years old.

Cunningham, a mechanic, also showed victims pornographic films during the course of the abuse.

Leeds Crown Court heard married Cunningham, 41, was also involved in a sexual affair with one of the girls when she only aged 14.

Cunningham groomed the vulnerable youngster by gaining her trust after befriending her at a time when she was being bullied at school.

Sentencing Cunningham, judge Neil Clark said: “You repaid that trust by having an affair with her and taking her virginity while underage.”

Cunningham, of Armley Ridge Road, Armley, Leeds, was found guilty of three offences of penetrative sexual activity with a child, four of sexual activity with a child and two of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He was also convicted of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, exposure, voyeurism and causing a child to watch a sexual act. The offending began around 15 years ago. The latest offences took place in 2016.

Caroline Wiggin, mitigating, said Cunningham had no previous convictions.

Miss Wiggin said father-of-two Cunningham had been held on a vulnerable persons wing while on remand. She added that Cunningham had been subject to bullying.