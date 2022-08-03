Thornton-le-Dale incident: North Yorkshire Police warn visitors and residents to 'remain alert'

Residents of and visitors to a North York Moors village have been warned to 'remain alert' after an incident today.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:51 pm

North Yorkshire Police have not specified what the incident is, but have released a brief statement: "We have a number of officers deployed to an ongoing incident in Thornton-le-Dale, there is no need for residents and visitors to be concerned but we ask the public to remain alert to any suspicious persons or behaviour and phone us if they see anything out of the ordinary. Further updates will follow as we are able to."

Read More

Read More
Rillington sinkhole: Pictures show work ongoing after huge sinkhole opens up out...

The village in Ryedale is known as one of Yorkshire's prettiest and is popular with tourists visiting attractions such as the Beck Isle Museum and thatched Beck Isle Cottage.

Thornton-le-Dale