Thornton-le-Dale: Police at scene of mystery 'serious incident' in North Yorkshire village as man is arrested

A police cordon has been erected in the Ryedale village of Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, following a serious incident today.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:05 pm


North Yorskhire Police are at the scene on Church Lane but the nature of the crime has not been confirmed.

A man has been arrested but police have not said what offence he is suspected of or released further details.

Investigations are 'ongoing' and have been since midday on Wednesday.

Thornton-le-Dale is popular with visitors and is known as one of Yorkshire's most picturesque villages. It is home to one of the country's most recognisable thatched homes, Beck Isle Cottage, and many other historic buildings.