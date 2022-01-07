The woman's name has not yet been released and she was found inside a property called The Grove on High Street on January 5.

A man was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in custody.

Police outside the property where the woman was found

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that he is 33 and from the Leeds area.

The force's latest update read: "Continued policing activity will take place at the address in the coming days and the public can expect to see an increased policing presence in the local area.

"North Yorkshire Police have been granted authority for the continued detention of the man arrested to allow for further enquiries to be undertaken.

"North Yorkshire Police have been granted authority for the continued detention of the man arrested to allow for further enquiries to be undertaken.