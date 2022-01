A cordon was put in place at the scene on Church Lane on Wednesday, January 5.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a woman was found dead at a property.

It is currently being treated as a murder investigation.

The village of Thornton-le-Dale

A man has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.