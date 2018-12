Trading Standards officers found thousands of fake cigarettes in a raid at a house in Rotherham.

Staff teamed up with officers from the Rotherham South neighbourhood policing team to carry out a raid at a property in Dinnington today (Tuesday).

The cigarettes seized by Trading Standards.

They found both rolling tobacco and cigarettes inside.

Police said the occupants of the house would be interviewed following the raid.