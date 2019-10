Have your say

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found in a stone cottage in Helmsley

The body of Rina Yasutake was discovered where she lived in Bondgate on September 28, last year.

Two women, aged 76 and 52, and a 47-year-old man have been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body following Miss Yasutake's death.

They will appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday.