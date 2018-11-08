Three Humberside Police officers arrested as investigation into misconduct is launched

Three police officers in East Yorkshire have been arrested as part of an investigation into misconduct.
Humberside Police said two officers were arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
The force today (Thursday) confirmed that both officers have been released while enquiries continue.
They have been suspended.
Meanwhile, a third office has now also been arrested and is currently in custody, the force said.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.