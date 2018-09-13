Three men arrested after early hours disturbance in Flemingate, Beverley

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a disturbance at a property in Beverley during the early hours.
Humberside Police said emergency services had attended a disturbance in Flemingate shortly before 3.15am today.
It resulted in a 49-year-old man being taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 42 of 13/09/18.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
