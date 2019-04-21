Three men arrested after 'much-loved husband' killed in tragic collision

A grief-stricken family have paid tribute to a 30-year-old man killed after being hit by a car in South Yorkshire.

Adam Cumpsty, from Rotherham, was walking on Broad Street in the town on Friday evening when he was hit.

The 30-year-old tragically died at the scene from his injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested three men over the collision, which happened when two vehicles were both driving along the road towards Parkgate and one of them hit Adam.

Adam's family are being supported by specially-trained officers and paid tribute.

They said: "Adam was a much-loved husband, brother, uncle and son, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

A police spokesman said: "At around 10.30pm on Friday night it is reported that two vehicles were driving along Broad Street, Rotherham in the direction of Parkgate when one of the vehicles collided with a pedestrian.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any information that could help their investigation. Did you witness the collision? Do you have a dashcam? Were you in the area at the time?"

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 1070 of 19 April 2019 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.