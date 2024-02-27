Three men charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism after investigation

All Sections
Three men have been charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) following an investigation into suspected “extreme right wing activity”.
By PA Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:13 GMT

Brogan Stewart, 24, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, Marco Pitzettu, 24, from Derby, Derbyshire, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, from Cannock, Staffordshire, have each been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The trio will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The three men were arrested on February 20 as part of a “pre-planned, intelligence led operation”, CTPNE said.

A fourth man, 46, from Leicester, was also arrested on February 20 but has been released without charge.

