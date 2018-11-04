Three men flee scene after car driven into shop in Chanterlands Avenue, Hull

A police investigation has begun after a car was driven into the shutters of a Hull shop in the early hours.

Humberside Police said officers were called at 12.55am today after reports that a blue Vauxhall Corsa had collided with the front of the shop in Chanterlands Avenue.

Also in news: Fire leaves old school building in Hull badly damaged

A spokesman said: "There’s no suggestion anyone went into the premises. Three men were seen leaving the scene on an off-road motorbike and heading towards Spring Bank West.

"They are described as white, in their late teens and wearing dark clothing."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 29 of November 4.

Also in news: Inside Yorkshire's secret GCHQ spy base