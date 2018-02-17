Three men held by Bradford police after reports of armed man entering building

Three men are being held in police custody after being arrested in connection with an incident in Bradford this morning.

The force received a call shortly before 8am this morning to say that a man with a firearm had been seen entering a building in Westgate.

Officers individually searched 30 people who were inside the building at the time.

A spokeswoman said earlier today that no weapon had been found, but a vehicle had been stopped on nearby Hamme Strasse.

Issuing an update this afternoon, she said: "Three men, aged 22, 24 and 29, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

"They are currently in custody as enquiries continue."