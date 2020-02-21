Three men jailed for more than 40 years for firing gun on West Yorkshire street

Three men have been jailed for more than 40 years after a gun was fired in West Yorkshire.

Three men are today starting combined sentences of more than 40 years in prison after a firearms discharge on Alder Street, Huddersfield.

Karol Ruszczyk, Patryk Szwarc, Marcin Tomaszewski

No one was injured during the incident on Alder Street, Huddersfield, which happened on Sunday, 5 May.

Officers immediately launched a detailed investigation into what happened.

High visibility patrols by uniformed officers were also carried out to help reassure residents.

As a result of the investigation officers also recovered four firearms, approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and drugs worth almost £100,000.

The three men were sentenced today (Friday 21 February) at Leeds Crown Court.

Karol Ruszczyk, 39, of Mill Royd Mills, Brighouse admitted possession of firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, three charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and three charges of possession with intent to supply class a and class b drugs.

He was sentenced to 21 years.

Patryk Szwarc, 32, of Crawthorne Crescent, Huddersfield admitted possession of firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

He was sentenced to 12 years and four months.

Marcin Tomaszewski, 42, of Keighley Road, Keighley admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of class a drugs and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to seven years.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye (Protective Services, Crime), welcomed today’s sentencing.

“The firearms discharge was a serious offence which caused understandable concern in the local community.

“We will not tolerate this type of offending and a painstaking investigation has ensured justice has been done.

“The investigation not only resulted in the three men responsible for it being brought to justice but the recovery of guns, ammunition and drugs.

“These guns and ammunition can now never be used to bring harm to the communities of West Yorkshire or beyond.”

Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “I fully appreciate public concern regarding firearms crime. None of us would want to live in an area knowing that a thug had fired a gun in the street, and communities should absolutely not have to stand for it.

“We are seizing weapons and putting those responsible for firearms offences behind bars as this case illustrates, and I am urging our residents to keep coming forward to help us do this.

She added: Firearms crime in West Yorkshire fell by 20 per cent last year and we have achieved significant convictions in Kirklees, with men in prison right now waiting to be sentenced after being found guilty of similar offences across the District.

“I would ask anyone who has information about people unlawfully using or carrying guns in Kirklees not to keep this information to themselves but to contact the police directly with details or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“All information is assessed, investigated, and does lead to investigations which can eventually lead to the conviction of people like this.”