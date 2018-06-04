Three men released after Morley stabbing remain 'under investigation'

Police have released three men arrested after a stabbing in Morley but say the trio remain under investigation.

The men had been taken into custody following reports of a stabbing in Commercial Street at around 9.30pm on Thursday night.

The incident resulted in one 26-year-old man being needing hospital for treatment to injuries which were not life-threatening.

A police spokesman had previously confirmed that the victim was among those arrested and questioned by officers.

Issuing an update, the force today said that all three of the men - aged 24, 25 and 26 - had been released under investigation.

