Three now in custody over Leeds Boxing Day murder

Three people are now in custody as a police investigation continues into the death of a man on Boxing Day.

A 30-year-old man, who has not been named, died after being seriously injured in a disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston.

He was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital following the incident at around 3am.

Of the seven people initially arrested, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

A spokesman said: "Three other men and two women have been released without charge.

"A 35-year-old man is also now in custody on suspicion of murder after being arrested yesterday (Thursday).

"Officers are not yet in a position to release the dead man’s identity due to ongoing work around formal identification.

"Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."