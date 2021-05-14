Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, all of Keighley, West Yorkshire, are facing multiple charges including possession of articles connected to acts of terrorism and possession of a firearm.

Samuel Whibley, 28, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, on Anglesey, north Wales, is facing six counts of encouraging terrorism and two of disseminating terrorist publications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Three people from Yorkshire charged with right-wing terrorism offences