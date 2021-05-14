Three people from Yorkshire charged with right-wing terrorism offences

Four people have been charged with right-wing terrorism offences, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Friday, 14th May 2021, 7:49 am
Updated Friday, 14th May 2021, 7:52 am

Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, all of Keighley, West Yorkshire, are facing multiple charges including possession of articles connected to acts of terrorism and possession of a firearm.

Samuel Whibley, 28, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, on Anglesey, north Wales, is facing six counts of encouraging terrorism and two of disseminating terrorist publications.

All four will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy arrested in Swindon, Wiltshire, has been released from custody without charge.