Three teenagers arrested after Harrogate school arson - police issue statement

Three teenage boys have been arrested following an arson attack at Harrogate's Saltergate Primary School last night.

The fire was reported to the police at around 8.30pm. Two boys aged 13 and 15 were arrested a short time later. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A third boy, aged 16, was arrested in the early hours of this morning - he remains in police custody at this time.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information who has not already come forward to the police is asked to call officers on 101 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The blaze is understood to have caused damage to Saltergate's reception area.

