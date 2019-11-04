Three-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run collision in West Yorkshire

Have your say

A boy aged just three was knocked down in a hit-and-run collision in Huddersfield, police have said.

The child was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra on Thursday evening in the Deighton area of the town.

Officers were called to Riddings Road at 6.8 following reports of the collision, in which the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The boy was treated for his injuries which were thankfully not serious.

West Yorkshire Police said it was now trying to trace the drive.

Officers in the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for any witnesses or drivers who may have dashcam footage of the car around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log number 1629 of 31 October.

Alternatively, you can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.