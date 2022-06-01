Three Yorkshire men jailed for smuggling £1million worth of Class A drugs into UK

Police began investigating the men following an operation which uncovered over a million of pounds of heroin and cocaine in a Barnsley industrial unit in 2020.

Authorities including the UK Border force intercepted a consignment destined for an industrial building in Penistone.

The consignment contained 19 Kilograms of Class A drugs, namely, 13kg of Cocaine with a street value of up to £1,111,000 and 6kg of Heroin with a street value of up to £297,000.

Three Yorkshire man have been jailed for smuggling more than £1million worth of Class A drugs into the UK. Clockwise L - R: Connor Bodkin, Christopher McAllister, Jonathan McAllister. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Subsequent searches of the Penistone building were conducted and a further 15kg of Class B drugs, namely Ketamine with a street value of up to £299,940 and a total of 519 grams of Cocaine with a street value of up to £45,525 were recovered.

Searches at the home addresses of defendants were completed in which large quantities of bank notes were recovered to the value of over £41,000 and 13,000 Euros.

It was linked to the Jonathan McAllister, from Barnsley, Christopher McAllister, from Sheffield and Connor Bodkin, from Doncaster.

All three men were jailed at Sheffiield Crown Court on Monday May 31,

McAllister, 29, was sentenced to 20 years for importing Class A drugs, supplying Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.

Christopher McAllister. 33,was sentenced to 14 years for importing Class A drugs, supplying Class A drugs and money laundering.

Connor Bodkin, 24, was sentenced to 12 years for Suppling Class A drugs.

Detective Superintendent Paul Greenwood of the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU, said: “We welcome the sentences given to these men for their roles in smuggling and selling very significant amounts of Class A drugs in both Yorkshire and the wider UK.

“This long running investigation with our partners uncovered a major drug conspiracy and is a real example of the very close work carried out between police, and partner agencies to combat this kind of organised crime.

“In this case the males attempts to import significant amounts of drugs from Europe into the UK raised flags with the UKBA and led to the investigation which cracked this criminal conspiracy.”