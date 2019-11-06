Thug attacked Leeds working men's club licensee with metal pole in cocaine and steroid-fuelled rage

Have your say

A drunk thug was high on steroids and cocaine when he attacked two men with a metal post at a Leeds working men's club.

Darryl Butler was locked up for more than four years after a court heard he carried out the violence in an "incredible rage" while fuelled by drink and drugs.

Butler had drunk ten pints, snorted five lines of cocaine and taken the anabolic steroid Trenbolone before the incident at New Moorside Working Men's Club, Woodhouse.

Leeds Crown Court heard he attacked the licensee and another man after being ejected from the club for threatening students with a pint glass.

Butler, 25, then armed himself with a metal pole and attacked the licensee in the park, hitting him repeatedly with the weapon.

Butler also attacked a club member who went to try to stop the assault on November 18 last year.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Butler was told to leave the club when he became aggressive and made threats to students who regularly used the club.

Butler and two of his friends were "ushered" out of the club into the car park.

The licensee then locked the doors to the club to prevent the men getting back inside.

The prosecutor said club members later persuaded the licensee to reopen the doors.

Butler remained in the car park and appeared to be "spoiling" for a fight.

The defendant then came at the victim with a foot-long metal pole near to the doorway.

Butler punched him repeatedly to the face and body and continued to attack him on the ground.

The licensee's friend was then hit with the metal pole when he ran out the fire doors and went to stop the attack.

He was repeatedly struck to the head and was left bleeding.

Butler smashed windows at the premises as the victims waited for an ambulance.

Damage worth £3,840 was caused to the property

The licensee spent two days in hospital after the attack.

He provided a victim statement to court describing how he suffered memory loss as a result of his injuries.

He also said he had suffered from anxiety, describing the attack upon him as "life changing".

Butler, of Oakham Mews, East End Park, Leeds, pleaded guilty to two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm and one of criminal damage.

He has previous convictions for robbery.

Sean Smith, mitigating, said Butler accepted that he would be facing a lengthy prison sentence and needed help for drug abuse.

He added: "He was wholly remorseful."

Butler was jailed for four years and eight months.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "You were fuelled up by drink and drugs. You were in an incredible rage."

"This was a publican who was providing a service to the public. You pose a high risk of harm to others.

"There has to be an immediate lengthy prison sentence."