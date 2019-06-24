Thug's 'humiliating' violent attack on stranger was filmed on mobile phone at house in Leeds

A thug subjected a stranger to a humiliating random attack in front of a group of men who filmed the violence.

Kamar Karim punched his victim in a takeaway restaurant in Leeds before forcing him into a car.

Kamar Karim humiliated stranger in attack which was filmed on a mobile phone

He took him to house where a five men watched as he kicked him repeatedly in the head.

Leeds Crown Court heard a mobile phone was used to film the assault.

Karim, 38, stopped the attack to smoke crack cocaine before continuing to punch the man.

The victim was then forced to get back into the car and was driven to Hull to pick up a woman.

Police arrested Karim when the vehicle stopped at a garage to get petrol.

Officers found the father-of-six on the back seat with the woman smoking crack cocaine.

Victoria Smith-Swain, prosecuting, said the victim suffered a broken cheek bone and eye socket in the incident.

She said the incident happened on Valentine's Day this year when the victim went into HFC Chicken, on Brudenell Road, Hyde Park.

Karim, who had been drinking heavily, was behind the counter arguing with staff when the victim entered the shop.

He came from behind the counter and punched the man repeatedly in the face then took his car keys.

Karim ordered him to get into the car and drove him to a house nearby.

The prosecutor said the victim felt frightened and humiliated as he was filmed as Karim continued the attack.

Miss Smith-Swain said Karim forced the man to get into a car and drove the vehicle to Hull to pick up a woman called Chloe.

She said: "He began to sober up on the way and began to apologise to him."

Karim, of Meadow View, Hyde Park, Leeds, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has 14 previous convictions for 19 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting a constable, inflicting grievous bodily harm and witness intimidation.

He was out of prison on licence at the time of the offence for attacking a man in the street and repeatedly stamping on his head.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Karim's wife died in 2014 and he had abused alcohol to cope with the loss.

She said Karim was trusted by staff at Armley jail to such an extent that he had been asked to communicate with prison management about safety and decency on the prison's A wing.

Ms Cooper said her client accepted that he must face a lengthy prison sentence but was determined to turn his life around while in custody.

Karim was given an extended prison sentence totalling four and a half years after Judge Simon Batiste told him he considered the defendant to pose a serious danger to the public.

He must serve a custodial term of three years, of which he must serve at least two-thirds in prison before he can apply to the parole board for release.

He will then serve an extended period of 18 months on licence.

The judge said: "You are someone who has regularly in the past used significant violence, causing harm to others. You are someone who is prepared to use violence for little apparent reason."