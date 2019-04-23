Topless man arrested by armed police during firearms operation in Seacroft, Leeds

A 26-year-old man has been arrested during a firearms operation in Seacroft, Leeds.

Armed officers carried out arrest enquiries at an address in Redmire Drive, Seacroft, this morning (Tuesday).

Police arrested the man in Seacroft on Tuesday morning

The operation was in relation to a report of an incident involving a gun on Sunday, April 21.

A cordon was in place but has been removed now the operation is concluded.

Masked officers arrested a man at the property shortly after 11am, eyewitnesses said that officers had let off smoke grenades in an attempt to encourage the fugitive to leave this property.

West Yorkshire Police has said that a 26-year-old man was arrested from the address on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm.

He has been taken into custody.

The firearms operation has now been stood down.

A scene remains in place at the address to undergo a search.

A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said: "Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are continuing to liaise with community representatives in the area to keep them updated and reassure the community."

