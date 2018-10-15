Touching tributes paid to ‘determined’ Sheffield schoolgirl with ‘bright future of ahead of her’ following unexpected death

A Sheffield headteacher has paid a touching tribute to one of her school’s students who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Linda Gooden, headteacher at King Edward VII School, described Maryam Mohamed as ‘strong willed’ and ‘very determined’ with an ‘amazingly bright future ahead of her’ following her death on Saturday, October 13.

Ms Gooden said she visited the Year 10 pupil’s home on Sunday and said her family wanted to thank the school for its support.

In a letter to parents, Ms Gooden said: “I am deeply saddened to inform you that one of our lovely students, Maryam Mohamed, died unexpectedly in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, October 13.

“Maryam was a wonderful, hardworking, polite and very happy young person. She was strong willed and very determined to engage fully with her education so that she could achieve highly in school. She had an amazingly bright future ahead of her.

“Maryam had a lovely friendship group whom she cared for and looked after and they cared about her too. I visited the family home on Sunday, October 14 to pay my respects and to offer condolences on behalf of all at King Edward VII School.

“Maryam’s parents and family members asked me to say thank you to the school for thinking about them in their time of need.”

Ms Gooden said the family had yet to finalise funeral arranagements but said Maryam’s parents students and staff would be invited.

Year 10 and 11 pupils were told the news during a special assembly this morning and the school hoped to hold a celebration of Maryam’s life.

Ms Gooden also directed pupils and their parents to relevant counselling services.

She added: “In due course, Maryam’s friends, peers and staff at King Edward VII School will think about what we would like to do to celebrate Maryam’s life and to remember her and her presence.”