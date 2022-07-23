A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that at around 9.20pm last night (Friday, July 22), police officers working at the Tramlines festival were alerted to reports that a man had been threatening and abusive towards event staff on Middlewood Road.

The spokesperson added: “The suspect is reported to have assaulted two of the attending police officers, before running from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is understood that while leaving the scene, the suspect fell and suffered serious injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that at around 9.20pm last night (Friday, July 22), police officers working at the Tramlines festival were alerted to reports that a man had been threatening and abusive towards event staff on Middlewood Road.

“He was treated by medical staff provided for Tramlines by St John’s Ambulance, before being taken to hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition.