Trial date set for five men over teenager shot during Leeds 'gang rivalry'

A PROVISIONAL trial date has been set for five men arrested over the shooting of a teenager in a Leeds street carried out during 'gang rivalry.'

The five defendants appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds today (July 18) charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against Emile Riggan.

Riggan was aged 17 at the time of the alleged attack on Pasture Road, Harehills, on July 16 last year.

Ashley Stapleton, Jordan Stapleton, O’Shea Davis, Joel Ogbonson and Even Weldmichael - are also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

No pleas were entered during the 35-minute hearing when a further hearing was set for September 26.

A provisional trial date was set for December 9 with an estimate of ten days.

Davis is also charged with an offence of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He has pleaded not guilty plea to that charge.

At Leeds Magistrates' last month the court was told the background to the incident was a dispute between rival gangs in the area.

Emile Riggan suffered shotgun injuries just before 6pm on July 16 and also sustained a collapsed lung.

Ashley Stapleton, 29, of no fixed abode; Ogbonson, 27, of Roundhay Grove, Chapeltown; Jordan Stapleton, 28, of Potternewton Heights, Chapel Allerton; Davis, 26, of Cross Roundhay Avenue, Chapeltown, and Weldmichael, 24, of Bristol Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, were all returned to custody.