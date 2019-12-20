Trial date set for two men accused of murder over stabbing outside Beeston supermarket

Have your say

A trial date has been set for two men charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed outside a supermarket in Leeds.

Omar Ishaq and Kearon Barker have appeared together in court over the death of 40-year-old Keith Harrower.

Mr Harrower, also known as Joshua French, died after being stabbed outside the Premier supermarket on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, on Thursday December 12.

Ishaq, 33, of Low Lane, Horsforth, and Barker, 30, of Cardinal Crescent, Beeston, appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (November 19) for a brief hearing.

Barker is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

No charges were put to either of the defendants and no pleas were entered.

The defendants spoke only to confirm their names.

No applications were made for bail and both men were remanded in custody until January 21 when a plea hearing will take place.

A trial is expected to begin on June 8 should either of the defendants plead not guilty.