Tributes paid to Neil Wallace killed in crash in Beverley Road, Hull

The family of a man killed in a crash in Beverley Road, Hull, have paid tribute to him following his tragic death.

By Lucy Leeson
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:58 pm

Neil Wallace, 43, died in the crash with a motorcycle on Thursday, July 8.

A family statement, released by Humberside Police, said: "Neil's family, friends and acquaintances are devastated at his tragic death.

“Erinn, Neil’s long term fiancé, is devastated and heartbroken and the family are thinking of her.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone who knew him, including many others who did not know him personally, a fitting testament to his life.

“We will be announcing the arrangements for Neil's service once confirmed.”

Tragically the motorcyclist involved in the crash also died.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 661 of July 8.