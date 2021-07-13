Neil Wallace, 43, died in the crash with a motorcycle on Thursday, July 8.

A family statement, released by Humberside Police, said: "Neil's family, friends and acquaintances are devastated at his tragic death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Erinn, Neil’s long term fiancé, is devastated and heartbroken and the family are thinking of her.

Neil Wallace, 43, died in the crash with a motorcycle on Thursday, July 8.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone who knew him, including many others who did not know him personally, a fitting testament to his life.

“We will be announcing the arrangements for Neil's service once confirmed.”

Tragically the motorcyclist involved in the crash also died.

Neil Wallace, 43, died in the crash with a motorcycle on Thursday, July 8.

Police are continuing their investigations.