Tributes paid to 'well-loved' grandad who died in crash outside Wetherby Racecourse

The family of a man who tragically died in a crash outside Wetherby Racecourse have paid tribute to their 'well-loved' dad and grandad.

65-year-old Adrian Scott, known as Ady, was hit by a Mercedes outside the racecourse on York Road on Saturday.

He received emergency treatment at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Adrian's friend Lee Roberts, aged 52, is in hospital with serious injures after being airlifted from the scene.

The two friends were associated with Birstall Victoria rugby league club, where Lee coached the open-age team and Andy was a former physio for the club.

In a statement released today, Adrian's family said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene.

"Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

A fundraiser has been launched for Lee, who is now believed to be in a stable condition, to support him through the tragedy.

Lee is self-employed and it is hoped that the money raised will support him financially through what friends described as a "terrible and heartbreaking tragedy".

Police launch appeal for information

The driver of the Mercedes involved in the cash, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and later released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13190563820.