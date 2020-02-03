Tributes to couple who died in North Yorkshire crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple who died after a crash in North Yorkshire.

Mark Gregson and Claire Louise Lucas died after a crash on the A59 near Skipton on Friday, January 24.

It happened at about 9.40pm when their white Nissan Juke car collided with a silver Mercedes Vito van.

52-year-old Mark and 43-year-old Claire, both from Lancashire, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their families have now released tributes to the couple.

The family of Mark said: "Mark was a much loved son, brother, partner and father to two daughters.

"His family are devastated by his sudden and tragic death.

"Mark was popular and well-liked by his friends and work colleagues and had a great sense of humour. He loved football and music and spending time with his family.

"He will be deeply missed by his daughters, his father, his father’s partner, his brother and Claire’s children.”

The family of Claire said: "The family are naturally devastated by the loss of Claire in these tragic circumstances and wish to thank everyone, her friends and colleagues for their messages of support and condolences."

The 28 year-old female passenger in the Mercedes van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 28 year-old male driver of the van was arrested.

He has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or were on the A59 at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 12200013851.