Tributes to devoted wife, mother and grandmother killed in crash outside Coniston Hotel

The family of a woman who was killed in a crash outside the Coniston Hotel in Skipton on Friday evening have described her as a "beautiful person" and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Judith Barbara Wadsworth, 66, of Baildon, was killed after she was hit by a Range Rover car at the hotel on Friday evening.

The driver of the Range Rover – a man in his 60s – was arrested and later released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

In a statement, Mrs Wadsworth’s family said: “Judith was a beautiful selfless person and no words can express our sense of loss and devastation right now.

“She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by everyone who knew her.

“We’re still struggling to come to terms with her death as a family, and we’d urge the media to respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Mrs Wadsworth’s family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers from North Yorkshire Police.