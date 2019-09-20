Tributes to 'lovely and friendly' Yorkshire woman as man charged with murder

Neighbours have paid tribute to a "lovely and friendly" woman who was found dead at her home in Hull as police confirm a man has been charged with her murder.

The woman, who was found dead at a property in Constable Street, off Hessle Road in Hull on Thursday morning, has been named locally as Vera Hudson.

Vera Hudson.

Her neighbour Natalie Taylor said: "She was really kind, friendly and helpful, she would not have hurt a fly, that's the hardest part for me.

"It is a massive shock for everyone around here who knew her."

A large police cordon was still in place in Constable Street throughout Friday, with forensic officers remaining at the scene to gather evidence.

Mrs Hudson is believed to have lived in the west Hull street for around 13 years with her husband, who died around three years ago.

Miss Taylor said: "She cared for her husband as he was ill for quite a while, that's just the type of person she was.

"I believe she was originally from Bradford and her family now live in Bridlington."

Read more: Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Hull

Melanie Shaw, 38, said: "Every morning you would see her sat outside the front with a cup of coffee watching the world go by. She was so mild and lovely, all she wanted to do was help people.

"We are just devastated for Vera and her family and devastated that something like this could happen, especially with it being so close to home, it is heartbreaking for everyone around here, especially our children."

Victoria Bartlett, 33, also recalled fond memories of Mrs Hudson dancing in the Rayners pub in Hessle Road

She said: "She was my dancing partner, she loved a good dance in Rayners. She will be sadly missed.

"She was fantastic with my children and was always buying them birthday presents. My youngest used to call her the jam lady because she used to bring us some jam round, she was just so thoughtful."

Emma Proctor, 37, used to live opposite Mrs Hudson.

Read more: 'Heaven has gained the brightest star of them all': Police charge man with murder as family pay tribute to Leeds 21-year-old

She said: "I have known her for over 10 years and she was just lovely.

"I had twins and she would help me with them, she would help anyone.

"She was brilliant with children."

Mark Jewitt, 25, of Constable Street, as been charged with murder and will appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gadd said: “I would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has called in with information since we launched our appeal yesterday morning.

“If you have any information, and have not yet spoken to us, please call 101 quoting log 88 of 19/09/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”