Tributes to 'loving' Alistair Ferguson crushed to death at Catterick Garrison Army base

The family of a "selfless and loving" man who was crushed to death in an incident at Catterick Garrison have paid tribute to him saying he "greeted everything in life with a smile".

Contractor Alistair Ferguson, 58, was carrying out maintenance on a military vehicle when he became trapped at Piave Lines Barracks just before 10am on Saturday, January 18.

Mr Ferguson, from Richmond, was given CPR but tragically died at the scene.

Mr Ferguson's family have now paid tribute to a "selfless and loving" husband, father, grandfather and friend.

In a statement, they said: "He greeted everything in life with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

"Alistair was very committed, dedicated and took great pride in his work whilst employed at DSG/Babcock. During this time he volunteered to be deployed on two tours to Afghanistan and he was truly honoured to serve his country.

"Words cannot describe the shock and grief we are feeling. This tragic death should not have happened and we hope that no family ever has to go through this again.

"We thank everyone for their kind words and ask that you kindly give us the privacy to grieve in peace."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, led by North Yorkshire Police and working with the Health and Safety Executive.