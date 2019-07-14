Tributes to man killed in Stanningley Road crash in Leeds

Have your say

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene of a crash in Leeds which claimed the life of a 30-year-old pedestrian.

The man was struck by a blue Skoda Fabia car on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive just before 11pm on Saturday. (July 13)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Floral tributes have been attached to a lamp post on the Leeds-bound side of Stanningley Road, near its junction with Armley Grange Drive.

A message attached to one of the floral tributes reads: "Rest in peace, sending our thoughts and prayers to the family, sleep tight xxx."

The Skoda Fabia left the Bradford-bound carriageway of Stanningley Road and also struck and damaged a garden wall in front of two semi-detached houses before hitting and felling a telegraph pole.

Police closed Stanningley Road in both directions while investigations were carried out at the scene.

One Stanningley Road resident said: "I saw blue lights through the window at around 11.50pm and there were around five police cars and an ambulance on the road."

The resident added: "I feel sorry for the poor soul who has been killed."

Police said the Skoda Fabia had been travelling away from Leeds when the collision happened.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who has dashcam footage.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2189 of Saturday, July 13.