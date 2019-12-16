Tributes to 'wonderful' 17-year-old Yorkshire student killed in crash

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old Yorkshire student killed in a crash in Bingley.

Ishah Riaz, a Year 12 student at Beckfoot School, was killed when she was hit by a car on Bradford Road on Thursday December 12.

She was taken to hospital but tragically died from her injuries.

Ishah has been described by those who knew her as "wonderful young lady" who made "such an impression" on everyone who knew her.

In a statement, the school said: "On Thursday, just after 4pm, one of our students Ishah Riaz, was involved in a road traffic incident in Bradford Road.

"We subsequently learned that Ishah passed away in hospital.

"Ishah was a wonderful young lady who joined our school community in September to study for her A-Levels. She made such an impression on all who knew her and we are heartbroken by this news.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with her family and friends at this terribly sad time.

"Our school community will absorb this news during the day and we will support each other as we think about Ishah and her family."

West Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses following the crash on Thursday.

A 65-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Bingley.

"It occurred at about 3.58pm on Thursday, when a green Skoda Octavia travelling along the B6265 Bradford Road towards Bingley was in collision with a 17-year-old girl.

"The girl was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The driver, a 65-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"He was later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1106 of 12 December."