Trio who forced their way into Yorkshire home armed with a wrench in terrifying robbery are jailed

Kailib Farrant, Calum Taylor and Leon White

A court was told that the three men, all from Scarborough, forced their way into a flat by kicking in the door whilst the occupants were at home at around 10pm on April 5 last year.

After forcing their way inside, Calum Taylor, 20, who was armed with a wrench, Leon Wright, 21, and Kailib Farrant, 21, demanded cash and items from the homeowners.

They got away after taking belongings from the occupants and leaving the two victims in shock.

Farrant and Wright, both of Castle Road, Scarborough, and Taylor, of Westway in Scarborough, were sentenced after pleading guilty to committing robbery at York Crown Court on Monday, August 9.

Farrant was jailed for four years and seven months, Wright was jailed for three years and Taylor was sentenced to four years and six months detention at a Young Offenders Institute. The men were each ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Adams, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a harrowing incident for the victims. To have your home forcibly invaded by thieves and have three men shouting and demanding you hand over your belongings is everyone’s worst nightmare.

"Taylor, Wright and Farrant showed absolutely no remorse for their actions. Indeed Farrant didn’t even attend court when initially summoned, only handing himself in when police issued a wanted appeal on social media, realising he would be identified and located.

"The custodial sentence handed to them reflects the seriousness of the offence and the upset and harm they caused.