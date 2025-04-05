Two people from Yorkshire are set to appear in court after being arrested and charged in connection with damage caused to one of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said the 55-year-old woman was arrested in Leeds and the 33-year-old man was arrested in Wakefield on Friday.

The charges come after Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday charged with maliciously damaging Mr Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

The 55-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are both expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday April 7.

A image of some of the damage at Trump Turnberry | contributed

Police were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.