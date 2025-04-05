Turnberry: Yorkshire man and woman set to appear in court over damage to Donald Trump's golf course

By PA reporter
Published 5th Apr 2025, 08:12 BST
Two people from Yorkshire are set to appear in court after being arrested and charged in connection with damage caused to one of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses.

Police Scotland said the 55-year-old woman was arrested in Leeds and the 33-year-old man was arrested in Wakefield on Friday.

The charges come after Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday charged with maliciously damaging Mr Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

The 55-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are both expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday April 7.

A image of some of the damage at Trump TurnberryA image of some of the damage at Trump Turnberry
A image of some of the damage at Trump Turnberry | contributed

Police were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.

