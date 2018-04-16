Twenty men involved in assault on a man in Hull which police say was racially motivated.

A man was hit by a plank of wood with nails in it and kicked "repeatedly" in an attack last night.

A group of around 20 men followed the victim to a house on Laxthorpe in Hull just before 7.30pm on Sunday making threats and shouting at him. The 20-year-old victim then reported that he was struck by a nailed plank of wood and kicked repeatedly in the attack.

He was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to his head and face.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We are treating this as a racially aggravated assault and would appeal for anyone that can help us identify those involved to call us on 101 quoting log 520 of 15/04/18.