Two arrested after shop worker beaten with baseball bat during armed robbery in Armley Town Street

Two men have been arrested after a shop worker was hit repeatedly with a baseball bat during an armed robbery in Leeds this morning.

Police said they were called to Town Street in Armley at 7.30am today after two men entered Armley Convenience Store and threatened staff.

Also in crime: Woman found 'murdered' at house in Leeds

One was armed with a baseball bat and hit a male member of staff with it repeatedly.

They then stole the till and left the scene on bicycles.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and was later released.

Also in crime: 'Bullets just missed man in drive-by shooting in Leeds street'

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was obviously a frightening experience for the staff at the shop. Officers were quickly on the scene and two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“We are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Two men, aged 20 and 24, are in held custody after being arrested in connection with the incident.

Also in crime: Police warn of 'dangerous consequences' in surge of youths climbing roofs in West Yorkshire

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180245648.

Information can also be shared via the Contact Us section of the force website or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.