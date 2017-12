Have your say

THE bodies of a man and a woman have been found inside a house in Brighouse.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the house on Smith Crescent at 6pm last night (Mon Dec 18) following a report of a "concern for safety" incident.

Smith Crescent, Brighouse. Image: Google.

A police cordon remains in place outside the house as the investigation continues.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The deaths are being treated as unexplained."