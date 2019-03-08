Two cars caught speeding down the M621 in Leeds

Two cars have been stopped for zooming down the M621 at speeds way past the limit.

The first car was stopped after clocking up 85mph in the 50mph section of the M621.

West Yorkshire Police stopped and reported them.

After that the police pursued a man going 100mph in the 70 limit and then 80 in the 50mph limit.

The drive then decided to stop in lane 3 of 3.

He was also stopped and reported.

The incident were reported on Twitter on Friday, March 8 at about 5.45am.

The WYP Road Policing unit said on Twitter: "M621 Leeds. Vehicle followed at 100 mph in the 70 limit then 80 in the 50mph limit. Driver then thought it would be a good idea to stop in lane 3 of 3. Driver Reported to court."

