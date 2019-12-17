Two cars stolen in burglaries in Leeds found in Bradford

Two cars which were stolen in burglaries in Leeds have been found in Bradford.

An Audi was stolen during a burglary in Yeadon on Wednesday, December 11.

Officers found the car with the suspects still inside on Wapping Road in Bradford, just 20 minutes after burglary.

However, the suspects fled in the car as police approached them.

The car was later found on Sandford Road - without the occupants.

It was returned to the owner.

On Thursday, December 12, a Hyundai was stolen during a burglary in Garforth.

It was later found by officers on Peach Walk in East Bowling.

When it was found the car had a cloned registration plate.

It was recovered to be forensically examined.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Bradford East shared the incident on Facebook.

A spokesperson said: "Officers from NPT have been finding stolen cars again. These two were found in two nights on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The Audi, stolen in a burglary from the Yeadon area, located by officers in a plain car on Wapping Road twenty minutes later with the occupants still inside.

"As officers approached to apprehend the suspects, the vehicle has made off again before being located on Sandford Road, locked and secure.

"Officers went to Yeadon to see the owner, who was extremely grateful despite obviously being shaken from the Burglary.

"The Hyundai was stolen in a Burglary during the early hours of Thursday morning from the Garforth area.

"It was located by officers at Peach Walk, East Bowling.

"The vehicle bearing a cloned registration was recovered to be forensically examined.

"Two days, Two cars, Two happy owners."