Two dead after two separate crashes on the A15

Two people have been killed in two separate crashes on the A15 yesterday (Monday).

The first crash took place at about 2.45pm on n the A15 northbound just after the Brigg Road Bridge over the dual carriageway.

A Toyota Prius car was involved in a collision with a yellow JCB Telehandler towing a trailer.

A 57-year-old woman from Scunthorpe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, at about 5.25pm, a motorbike was involved in a crash with two cares.

It happened on the A15 northbound between Barnetby Top and Elsham.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collisions to contact them.

