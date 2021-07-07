A Volkswagen Beetle was turning right on the A19 at Escrick, when the driver failed to see a JCB Fastrac towing a slurry tanker travelling in the opposite direction.

The two vehicles collided and left the road with the car becoming wedged under the JCB.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which happened at around 9.15pm on December 7, last year.

As a result of the crash damage, a large amount of slurry spilled onto the A19. It required an extensive clean-up operation involving Yorkshire Water, North Yorkshire Council and the Environment Agency. The A19 remained closed until around 6am the following day as a result.

Firefighters had to slice the roof off the Beetle to rescue the passenger, who had suffered various internal injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital.

While investigating the scene, Roads Policing Group officers noticed some defects with the tanker. They requested help from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to conduct full inspections of the vehicles involved.

They found that the slurry tanker had two defective tyres and all four brakes produced significantly less force than they should.

Appearing before Harrogate Magistrates' Court, JCB driver David Coning, 53, of Tollerton near York, pleaded guilty to using a trailer in a dangerous condition. He received three penalty points and £574 in fines and costs.

Volkswagen driver Matthew Parker, 21, of Haxby, pleaded guilty to careless driving. He was given six penalty points and £334 fines and costs.

“It was an alarming scene, as these photos show, and the response and investigation involved dozens of officials from the emergency services, Yorkshire Water, local authorities, the Environment Agency and the DVSA.