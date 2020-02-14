Two drunk men on aeroplane flying into Doncaster Sheffield Airport hauled before the courts

Two men have appeared before the courts and been given a substantial fine for being drunk while on an aeroplane heading for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Michal Sopanski, 26, and Tomasz Sobierai, 30, had become abusive and disruptive on board the flight on January 14, resulting in the pilot having to call for police back-up.

Michal Sopanski

Officers boarded the plane when it landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and arrested both men, who are from Newark in Nottinghamshire.

The pair appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court on Tuesday this week and admitted being drunk on board the aircraft.

Sopanski was fined £440 and Sobieraj was fined £445.

Airport Police Commander, Chief Inspector Lee Dowswell, said: “The vast majority of passengers flying in and out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport behave in a respectful and responsible manner.

Read more: Police visited man's workplace over Twitter debate on transgender issues - saying it was a 'hate incident'

“However, the drunken behaviour displayed by these two men is unacceptable. It can have a detrimental effect on aircraft safety, passengers and crew, which we feel is reflected in the sentencing.

“We hope this sends a clear message that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated, and that South Yorkshire Police will act swiftly to deal with anyone found to be drunk on board an aircraft.

“We work closely with Doncaster Sheffield Airport to promote and maintain a safe travel environment for the many thousands of passengers who use the airport.”